ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 13,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 22,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

ioneer Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ioneer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

