NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Shares Up 25.2%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Rating) shares shot up 25.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.57. 1,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

NeoVolta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It offers NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems to store and use energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.