Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Trading Down 0.2%

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 20,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 5,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99.

About Motley Fool Next Index ETF

(Get Rating)

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Next Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Next Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.