Norman R. Hames Sells 10,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RadNet Price Performance

RadNet stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at $10,148,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in RadNet by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,560,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after acquiring an additional 391,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in RadNet by 22.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 326,274 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,591,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in RadNet by 19.4% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 275,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About RadNet

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.