Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52. 82 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating) by 378.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.85% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

