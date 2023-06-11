Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.75.

About Piaggio & C.

(Get Rating)

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.