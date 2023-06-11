Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enviva by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,421,000 after buying an additional 189,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enviva by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after buying an additional 84,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enviva by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,072,000 after buying an additional 139,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enviva by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after buying an additional 265,375 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 926,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enviva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 227,000 shares of company stock worth $2,131,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enviva Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of EVA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.