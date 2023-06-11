Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,305,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.48% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.34 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $545.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

