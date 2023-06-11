Critical Analysis: TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) vs. Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TLG Acquisition One N/A -13.59% 1.19% Environmental Tectonics 8.12% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TLG Acquisition One and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

TLG Acquisition One has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Environmental Tectonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million N/A $1.81 million ($0.14) -3.25

TLG Acquisition One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Environmental Tectonics.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats TLG Acquisition One on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells aircrew training systems, altitude chambers, multi-place chambers, disaster management simulators, and integrated logistics support. The CIS segment handles the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas, environmental testing and simulation devices, mono-place chambers, and parts and services support for customers. The Corporate segment represents income, expenses, assets not specifically identifiable to an individual business group or applicable to all groups and general corporate expenses, and central administrative office expenses. The company was founded by William F. Mitchell in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

