Financial Survey: biote (BTMD) and Its Peers

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare biote to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

biote has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares biote and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $172.66 million -$970,000.00 92.33 biote Competitors $282.75 million -$110.28 million -1.76

Analyst Ratings

biote’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for biote and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 216 568 824 48 2.43

biote presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 87.73%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 102.91%. Given biote’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares biote and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors -10.47% -72.68% 21.90%

Summary

biote beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

