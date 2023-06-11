Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) versus Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Critical Comparison

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cingulate and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cingulate N/A N/A -$17.68 million ($1.48) -0.68 Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$48.59 million ($1.51) -0.89

Sensei Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cingulate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cingulate N/A -272.10% -139.71% Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -42.32% -37.60%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Cingulate and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cingulate has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensei Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cingulate and Sensei Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cingulate 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Cingulate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Cingulate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders. It also focuses on developing CTx-2103 for the treatment of anxiety disorders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways. The company's pipeline includes SNS-101, SNS-103, and SNS-102, monoclonal antibodies, which are in early development stages for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a collaboration with The University of Washington to conduct preclinical studies for its SNS-101 program. The company was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

