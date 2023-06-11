Critical Survey: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) vs. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 7 0 2.88

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus target price of $100.57, indicating a potential upside of 69.68%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.82 $109.00 million $809.87 6.71 Toronto-Dominion Bank $48.71 billion 2.24 $13.54 billion $5.96 9.94

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.08% 7.94% 0.86% Toronto-Dominion Bank 17.72% 15.51% 0.82%

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products, and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.