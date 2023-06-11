Reviewing Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) & Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pineapple Energy and Akoustis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Akoustis Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 305.80%. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 121.39%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Akoustis Technologies.

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Akoustis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -20.86% -8.54% -3.83% Akoustis Technologies -258.56% -60.18% -37.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Akoustis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $49.36 million 0.28 -$10.35 million ($1.29) -1.07 Akoustis Technologies $15.35 million 14.89 -$59.03 million ($1.04) -3.07

Pineapple Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pineapple Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Akoustis Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. It primarily serves residential homeowners, as well as commercial owners, other municipal customers, energy services companies, and other utilities. Pineapple Energy Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services. The RF Filters segment includes amplifier and filter product sales, and grant revenue. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Shealy in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, NC.

