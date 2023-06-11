United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) & First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Financial Review

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 25.87% 15.28% 1.14% First Internet Bancorp 11.94% 8.28% 0.68%

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. United Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

8.8% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $31.75 million 2.16 $8.66 million $1.53 7.58 First Internet Bancorp $178.16 million 0.72 $35.54 million $2.42 5.93

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Internet Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 62.78%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Summary

United Bancorp beats First Internet Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.