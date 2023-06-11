Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 21,750 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of Health Catalyst worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,098 shares of company stock valued at $48,624. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

