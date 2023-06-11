Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 5,750 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Yum China were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $182,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $86,278,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $57,147,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $64.70.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. Yum China’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.