Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.0 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

