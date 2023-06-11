Analyzing AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AdTheorent and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 116.45%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than MassRoots.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.87 $29.34 million $0.70 2.36 MassRoots $10,000.00 38,989.94 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 40.03% 12.51% 10.22% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Summary

AdTheorent beats MassRoots on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MassRoots

(Get Rating)

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.