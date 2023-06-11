Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $568,000 Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Triton International were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Triton International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Triton International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Triton International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Triton International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $83.82.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Triton International

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

