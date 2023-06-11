Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

About Focus Financial Partners

FOCS stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

