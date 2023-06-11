Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $542.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 109.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,735,242.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,735,242.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,666.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,020 shares of company stock valued at $449,652. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.