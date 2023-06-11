Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,028 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $105.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

