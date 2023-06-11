Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $173.73.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.72. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $484.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.17 million. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

