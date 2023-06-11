Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.20 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

