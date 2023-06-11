NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,002,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,820,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,433,000 after purchasing an additional 651,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEE opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

