Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 43,961 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4,846.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,015,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,518,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,752,000 after buying an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $391.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.