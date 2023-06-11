Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 229,597 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,381,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,597 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 145.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 23.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 312.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

Insider Activity

Marqeta Stock Performance

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.73 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Recommended Stories

