8,801 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,358 shares of company stock worth $24,335,704. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of ELF opened at $104.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $108.43.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

