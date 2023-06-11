C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CEO S Dustin Crone Sells 1,000 Shares

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,441.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

CFFI stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. C&F Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $191.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in C&F Financial by 4,606.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in C&F Financial by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in C&F Financial by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About C&F Financial

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.