C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CEO S Dustin Crone Sells 1,000 Shares

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,441.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
C&F Financial Stock Performance
CFFI stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. C&F Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $191.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.27.
C&F Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.
Institutional Trading of C&F Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.