Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Sells $57,453.76 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OLO Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OLO opened at $7.21 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Get OLO alerts:

Institutional Trading of OLO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,136 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $9,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLO Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.