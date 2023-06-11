Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 24,798 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $62,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,530,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,056,925.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $108,378.74.

NYSE RDW opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 99,395 shares during the period.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

