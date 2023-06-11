CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Director H Sanford Riley Purchases 2,500 Shares

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) Director H Sanford Riley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
H Sanford Riley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 7th, H Sanford Riley purchased 2,372 shares of CPI Card Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $57,805.64.
CPI Card Group Trading Down 1.5 %
PMTS stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.33. CPI Card Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $45.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on PMTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CPI Card Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
About CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
