CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Director H Sanford Riley Purchases 2,500 Shares

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) Director H Sanford Riley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Sanford Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, H Sanford Riley purchased 2,372 shares of CPI Card Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $57,805.64.

CPI Card Group Trading Down 1.5 %

PMTS stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.33. CPI Card Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $45.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PMTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CPI Card Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.