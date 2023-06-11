Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,591 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $70,885.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,731,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,136,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,346.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,161.28.

On Friday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 1,590 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,261.70.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,958.52.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,782.47.

On Thursday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,430 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.30.

Donegal Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $513.22 million and a P/E ratio of -48.72. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Donegal Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

