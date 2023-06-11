Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells 63,948 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $67,145.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,093,708 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,393.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $56,676.90.

On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $110,003.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $220.40.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 721 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $684.95.

On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $212.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $11,819.90.

On Monday, May 22nd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $55,184.55.

On Friday, May 19th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $67,599.36.

Inspirato Stock Down 1.0 %

ISPO stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

