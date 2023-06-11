Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Sells $63,000.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,038,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $30,200.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLMA. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.