Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Sells $63,000.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,038,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 5th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $30,200.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLMA. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

