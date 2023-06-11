Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells $71,550.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 463,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $180,765.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $65,325.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $429.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

