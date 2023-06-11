Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson Sells 5,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,916.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $54,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,550.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 171,968 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

