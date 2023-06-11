Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $624,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,679 shares of company stock valued at $16,039,209 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

