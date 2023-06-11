Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

