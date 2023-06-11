Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,111,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,130,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTX opened at $7.68 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $499.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

