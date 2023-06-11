Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 272 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE RRX opened at $145.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

