Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 246.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Futu were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Futu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Futu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $41.70 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $292.34 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

