Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.01 Million Stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 183.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.28 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

