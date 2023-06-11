Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Generac were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,790,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 652.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,152,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,394,000 after acquiring an additional 276,082 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

