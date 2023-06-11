Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,151 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.71% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

