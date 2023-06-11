Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 1,402.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,394,854 shares of company stock worth $49,951,460 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

