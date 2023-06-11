Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 230,980 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,540,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 226,365 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 136,288 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.43.

Shares of CAR opened at $193.25 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

