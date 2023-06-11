Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 34.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,379,000 after purchasing an additional 471,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 460.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,147,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $54.84.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

