DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,393,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,817 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $6,548,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $6,548,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $242,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,663,398.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,068,940 shares of company stock valued at $66,292,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

NYSE DASH opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.