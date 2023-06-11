Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Titan Machinery worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.98 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $634.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

